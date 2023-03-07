Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna drew 481,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.18% from last week’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, which drew 453,000 viewers.

The Biography doc on Chyna drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 16.66% from last week’s 0.12 key demo rating for the Roberts special. The 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.56% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Chyna doc ranked #20 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #25 ranking.

The Chyna doc ranked #59 for the night in viewership on cable. This is down from last week’s #64 rating.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Chyna was down from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Chyna doc key demo rating is up from the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on The Rock and John Cena drew 387,000 viewers. This is down 8.07% from last week’s Rivals episode on WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mankind (Mick Foley), which drew 421,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Rock vs. Cena also drew a 0.12 key demo rating, which is even with last week’s 0.12 rating for Taker vs. Mankind. This week’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.014 key demo rating drew.

The Rock vs. Cena doc ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #23 ranking.

The Rock vs. Cena episode ranked #75 for the night in viewership in cable. This is down from last week’s #74 ranking. This is also tied with CNN Newsroom at 2pm, which also drew a 0.05 key demo rating for the #85 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Rock vs. Cena was up from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The Rock vs. Cena episode key demo rating is up from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The NBA game between the Knicks and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.70 key demo rating.. The Knicks vs. Celtics game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.146 million viewers.

The ESPN NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC topped the night on network TV with a 0.99 key demo rating, also drawing 3.950 million viewers. 60 Minutes on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.932 million viewers, also drawing a 0.52 key demo rating.

Below is our Viewership Tracker for Season 3 of WWE programming on A&E:

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 3

Biography: New World Order – 495,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Jake Roberts – 453,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Chyna – 481,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Kane –

WWE RIVALS SEASON 2

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant – 444,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

The Undertaker vs. Mankind – 421,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

The Rock vs. John Cena – 387,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Triple H vs. Batista –

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Average: 736,125 viewers per episode for 8 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.27 18-49 key demographic rating per episode

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 2 Viewership Average: 496,000 viewers per episode for 9 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 2 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.13 18-49 key demographic rating per episode

WWE Rivals, Season 1 Viewership Average: 370,222 viewers per episode for 9 first-run episodes

WWE Rivals, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.11 18-49 key demographic rating per episode

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 1

Biography: Steve Austin – 1.062 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Roddy Piper – 880,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Randy Savage – 790,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Booker T – 595,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Shawn Michaels – 634,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: The Ultimate Warrior – 767,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Mick Foley – 518,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Bret Hart – 643,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 2

Biography: The Undertaker – 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Bill Goldberg – 594,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: The Bella Twins – 420,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Kurt Angle – 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Lex Luger – 586,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: DX – 594,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Edge – 453,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Rey Mysterio – 444,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: WrestleMania I – 385,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

WWE RIVALS SEASON 1

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

The Undertaker vs. Kane – 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Steve Austin vs. The Rock – 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – 361,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

WWE vs. WCW – 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Triple H vs. Mick Foley – 431,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating

Edge vs. John Cena – 304,000 viewers with a 0.08 key demo rating

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – 316,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella – 251,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.