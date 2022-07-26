Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins drew 420,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 29.29% from last week’s Biography documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, which drew 594,000 viewers.

Sunday’s documentary on The Bella Twins also drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 25% from the 0.16 key demo rating that the Goldberg doc drew. This week’s 0.12 rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 24.88% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Bella Twins doc ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is down from last week’s #11 ranking for the Goldberg doc.

The Bella Twins doc also ranked #74 for the night in viewership in cable, which is down from last week’s #41 viewership ranking for the Goldberg doc.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on Steve Austin vs. The Rock drew 423,000 viewers, which is up 8.46% from the 390,000 that last week’s episode on The Undertaker vs. Kane drew.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode also drew a 0.15 key demo rating, which is up 36.36% from the 0.11 rating that last week’s Taker vs. Kane episode drew. This week’s 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 37.06% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented for the Taker vs. Kane episode.

WWE Rivals on Austin vs. The Rock ranked #20 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is up from last week’s #22 ranking for Taker vs. Kane.

WWE Rivals on Austin vs. The Rock also ranked #75 in viewership for the night on cable, which is down from last week’s #67 ranking for Taker vs. Kane.

WWE Smack Talk at 11pm drew 212,000 viewers on A&E this past Sunday night. This is down 45.64% from last week’s 390,000 viewers.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also drew a 0.07 key demo rating, which is up 16.66% from last week’s 0.06 rating. The 0.07 key demo rating represents 91,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.67% from last week’s 78,000 18-49 viewers.

WWE Smack Talk ranked #52 on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday, which is up from last week’s #68 ranking.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also ranked #103 for the night on cable in viewership, tied with The Weather Channel’s Lords of The Ocean, which is down from last week’s #89 viewership ranking.

90 Day Fiance on TLC topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.42 key demo rating, also drawing 1.814 million viewers. The NASCAR race on the USA Network topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.590 million viewers, also drawing a 0.34 key demo rating.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV with a 0.68 key demo rating, also drawing 3.359 million viewers. 60 Minutes on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.130 million viewers, also drawing a 0.43 key demo rating.

Below is our Viewership Tracker for Season 2 of WWE programming on A&E:

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 2

Biography: The Undertaker – 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating

Biography: Bill Goldberg – 594,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating

Biography: The Bella Twins – 420,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Biography: Kurt Angle –

WWE RIVALS SEASON 1

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

The Undertaker vs. Kane – 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Steve Austin vs. The Rock – 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle –

WWE SMACK TALK SEASON 1

Episode 1 – 222,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 2 – 237,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 3 – 212,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 4 –

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Average: 736,125 viewers per episode for 8 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Total: 5.889 million viewers for first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.27 18-49 demographic rating per episode

