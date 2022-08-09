Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger drew 586,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 44.33% from last week’s Biography documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, which drew 406,000 viewers.

Sunday’s documentary on Luger also drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 54.54% from the 0.11 key demo rating that the Angle doc drew. This week’s 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 55.24% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Luger doc ranked #13 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is up from last week’s #32 ranking for the Angle doc.

The Luger doc also ranked #50 for the night in viewership in cable, which is up from last week’s #68 viewership ranking for the Angle doc.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on WWE vs. WCW drew 488,000 viewers, which is up 35.18% from the 361,000 that last week’s episode on Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle drew.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode also drew a 0.15 key demo rating, which is up 66.66% from the 0.09 rating that last week’s Lesnar vs. Angle episode drew. This week’s 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 67.52% from the 117,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.09 key demo rating represented for the Taker vs. Kane episode.

WWE Rivals on WWE vs. WCW ranked #20 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is up from last week’s #39 ranking for Lesnar vs. Angle.

WWE Rivals on WWE vs. WCW also ranked #65 in viewership for the night on cable, which is up from last week’s #78 ranking for Lesnar vs. Angle.

WWE Smack Talk at 11pm drew 235,000 viewers on A&E this past Sunday night. This is up 12.98% from last week’s 208,000 viewers.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also drew a 0.06 key demo rating, which is even with last week’s 0.06 rating. The 0.06 key demo rating represents 78,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with last week’s 78,000 18-49 viewers for the 0.06 key demo rating.

WWE Smack Talk ranked #66 on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday, which is up from last week’s #72 ranking.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also ranked #102 for the night on cable in viewership, which is down from last week’s #96 viewership ranking.

Sunday’s Luger documentary drew the highest total audience for WWE on A&E since the episode on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg from July 17. The Luger doc also drew the highest key demo rating of the second season so far. Sunday’s Rivals episode on WWE vs. WCW drew the highest total viewership so far for the series. Sunday’s Smack Talk drew the second-most watched episode of the series so far.

The MLB Sunday Night game on ESPN between the Dodgers and the Padres topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.42 key demo rating, also drawing 1.694 million viewers. The NASCAR Cup Series race on the USA Network topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.621 million viewers, also drawing a 0.39 key demo rating.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV with a 0.81 key demo rating, also drawing 3.960 million viewers. 60 Minutes on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.933 million viewers, also drawing a 0.37 key demo rating.

Below is our Viewership Tracker for Season 2 of WWE programming on A&E:

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 2

Biography: The Undertaker – 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating

Biography: Bill Goldberg – 594,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating

Biography: The Bella Twins – 420,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Biography: Kurt Angle – 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Biography: Lex Luger – 586,000 viewers with a 0.17 key demo rating

Biography: DX –

WWE RIVALS SEASON 1

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

The Undertaker vs. Kane – 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Steve Austin vs. The Rock – 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – 361,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

WWE vs. WCW – 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Triple H vs. Mick Foley –

WWE SMACK TALK SEASON 1

Episode 1 – 222,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 2 – 237,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 3 – 212,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 4 – 208,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 5 – 235,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 6 –

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Average: 736,125 viewers per episode for 8 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Total: 5.889 million viewers for first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.27 18-49 demographic rating per episode

