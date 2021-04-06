– The official WrestleMania 37 Store is opening up on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Fans can pre-order their items via eventshop.wwe.com. The store will be open from 10am until 7pm on Thursday and Friday of this week, then from 9am until 4pm, and from gates opening to close, on Saturday and Sunday.

– WWE is asking fans to tweet photos of their WrestleMania 37 fan gear with the hashtag #ReadyForWM. Some photos will be chosen to be featured during a Cricket Wireless Nation video package during the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff pre-shows.

– WWE hosted the annual WrestleMania Week Veterans’ Career Panel earlier today with Hire Heroes USA. The full event will be posted to the Hire Heroes USA website soon. As seen below, WWE on-air talent Sarah Schreiber celebrated three years with the company as she hosted the event for veterans:

Excited to celebrating my 3 year anniversary at WWE by hosting @wwe Wrestlemania Veterans’ Career panel in support of @hireheroesusa ! Thank you to @wwecommunity ! pic.twitter.com/EENJRXGwmL — Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) April 6, 2021

