WWE’s new broadcast rights deal with ESPN is already making headlines.

Shortly after the news broke on Thursday morning, CNBC shared an update, reporting that WWE will generate $325 million per year in rights fees under the new multi-year agreement, which will see the company’s premium live events land exclusively on ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

This marks a significant increase from the estimated $180 million per year WWE currently receives from its Peacock deal with NBCUniversal.

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on ESPN’s The Varsity to discuss the blockbuster agreement, which will bring WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and other marquee events to ESPN’s new platform beginning in 2026. Khan called the deal a “massive win for WWE fans” and emphasized ESPN’s reach and infrastructure as a key factor in their decision.

During the conversation, Khan broke down what makes WWE a “must-have” property for major media companies, while also addressing the company’s ongoing international expansion and the strength of its other strategic partnerships, including existing deals with Netflix (for Raw starting January 2025) and Peacock (for the WWE library and additional content through 2025).

Additionally, Khan noted that ESPN will begin with 10 ‘PLEs’ being held in 2026, with room to grow, and that WWE ‘PLEs’ available in the U.S on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service with select events simulcasted on ESPN’s linear networks. The service will go for $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the U.S will continue to air on USA Network and stream on Peacock until 2029.

During the Disney earnings call on Thursday for their second quarter of 2025, Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnson commented on acquiring the NFL and WWE.

“We are building ESPN into the preeminent digital sports platform with the launch of our highly anticipated Direct-to-Consumer sports offering on August 21,” the Disney executive stated. “Our just-announced plans with the NFL would, upon closing, expand ESPN’s programming and content offerings for sports fans. And today we announced that ESPN will be the exclusive home for WWE Premium Live Events.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN Get Up on Thursday morning to comment on the groundbreaking WWE on ESPN deal (see video below).

