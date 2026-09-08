WWE Shop is accepting reservations for a personalized Name On Canvas collage tied to Money in the Bank 2026. The listing prices the collectible at $299.99 and says it will ship on or before November 6.

The product is advertised as a framed 10-by-20-inch collage from Fanatics Authentic. It includes a certificate of authenticity.

Customers may submit only a first and last name matching government-issued identification. The store lists customized orders as final, with no cancellations, changes, returns or refunds after purchase.

Money in the Bank is scheduled for October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, according to WWE’s event announcement.