WWE is opposing a TNA Wrestling trademark.

Although the two sides are working together quite often in recent months, WWE requested a 90-day extension to oppose Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions’ registration of the “Santino Marella” trademark.

The filing was made on September 19, 2024.

Santino Marella was a character that was created in WWE, however after the trademark lapsed, he made the move to TNA Wrestling, where their parent company filed to trademark the name, which he is currently using as the on-air “Director of Authority” for the promotion.

