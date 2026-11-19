World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continue to go from strength to strength, with viewing figures and revenues increasing year on year. Full-year 2025 WWE revenues were up 22% to $1.709 billion, with WrestleMania 42, Royal Rumble 2026, and WWE Raw on Netflix all seeing viewership reach over 3 million views globally. Meanwhile, AEW owner Tony Khan has stated that 2026 is on course to be AEW’s highest-revenue year ever thanks to improved pay-per-view performance.

Their success is reflected in the host of sponsors associated with each brand. WWE boasts more high-profile, long-term partners across a range of markets, including beverages, tech, automotive, personal care, gaming, and food. While AEW targets specific Pay-Per-View sponsorships rather than year-round national campaigns.

AEW Sponsors

Some of their biggest sponsors include Dios Azul Tequila, Bell’s Brewery, White Castle, EastSide Games, Jazwares, and Zipchair.com. One of their most successful partnerships is with DraftKings Casino, which signed a deal back in 2022 to become the official free-to-play (FTP) partner and sponsor for AEW events.

They provide coverage, previews, and analysis on the DraftKings Network with weekly shows such as AEW Dynamite and Blood and Guts. They also regularly host free-to-play prediction pools for major AEW pay-per-view events like All In, Double or Nothing, Dynasty, and Full Gear. The collaboration aims to improve fan engagement and offer fun interactive options for fans that want to engage with storyline outcomes.

The most lucrative deal secured to date is with the drink brand idrinq, establishing it as the official productivity drink of AEW. Announced back in late 2024, this multi-year deal is worth $3,575,000 over three years. The deal guarantees the brand premier logo placement inside the wrestling ring as well as embedding it directly into live television broadcasts.

While the partnership was successful in putting idring front and center and growing their identity, it has also brought a lot of criticism from fans. Complaints about product pricing and an inability to get hold of the product due to lack of brick-and-mortar stores and supply chain issues led to much negativity around the brand.

WWE Sponsors

WWE is owned by TKO Group Holdings and boasts a larger selection of national brand partners, many of which are multi-year partners rather than AEW’s event-specific tie-ups. This year, WrestleMania 42 featured a record 32 partners, highlighting the success of WWE’s global reach.

Some of their biggest relationships include Minute Maid, Snickers, 2K, Ram Trucks, Cricket Wireless, Fanatics, Seagram’s, DoorDash, and Maybelline New York.

In 2021, DraftKings became an official gaming partner of WWE, giving fans the chance to take part in several integrated, free-to-play pools products and contests. Combined with an exclusive license to media assets, the partnership aimed to increase engagement by showcasing the drama of WWE’s matchups and storylines through second-screen experiences. The partnership has proved a huge success, both commercially and with fans.

However, one of the biggest deals secured by WWE was their tie-up with Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration. Signed in 2024, the deal saw them become the official hydration drink partner, but more importantly, it also saw Prime Hydration become WWE’s first-ever center-ring mat sponsor.

In terms of marketing and visibility, the partnership has been a huge success, enabling Prime to appeal to its core younger male audience. It has also helped to redefine live sports entertainment advertising, proving that fans will accept in-ring branding and providing unmatched media exposure.

Arguably the most successful tie-up of all, certainly in terms of longevity, is 2K Sports exclusive rights to publish the WWE 2K video game series secured back in 2013. The game is consistently a top seller, and the current release, WWE 2K26, is the best-performing title yet.

And the winner is…

Both WWE and AEW attract the same type of brands and product categories, such as beverages, food and snacks, automotive, wireless, and gaming. Inevitably, WWE dominates the national names and multi-year, multi-platform packages thanks to higher viewership figures and global reach, plus the TKO infrastructure. It’s also a more established brand than AEW, having been around in one form or another since 1953.

The upstart AEW was formed in 2019 and as yet cannot compete with the deals brokered by WWE. Instead, it focuses on smaller, specialty brands and one-off event integrations to generate buzz around events. That’s not to say the gap is impossible to close, as AEW grows, multi-year deals will come as an inevitable consequence of that success.

But for now, WWE has the bigger audience, bigger brands, and the bigger brand recognition. AEW has understandably looked to find its own route and not go toe-to-toe with Goliath, with smarter, more tailored fan integrations. Both approaches seem to be working right now, which means the real winners here are wrestling fans.

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