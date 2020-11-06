The original plan for the feud between Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was to do just one match between the two cousins, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The plan was to do the Uso vs. Reigns match at WWE Clash of Champions, and then do a Fatal 4 Way at Hell In a Cell with Reigns and three other Superstars.

Hell In a Cell ended up featuring Reigns winning the “I Quit” Cell match over Uso, but the original plan was to do a Fatal 4 Way Cell match with Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and a fourth Superstar. This explains the Reigns vs. Fiend tease on SmackDown, with Alexa Bliss, that was never followed up on at that time.

Strowman and The Fiend went to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft, while Uso and Reigns stayed on the blue brand. Uso recently sided with Reigns after turning heel on Daniel Bryan, but that will be followed up on tonight.

Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series on November 22.

