Nic Nemeth recently appeared as a guest on the Off The Ropes with Jonathan Coachman on SiriusXM for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Wanted Man” spoke about the original plans for his inclusion in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, how WWE officials thought he was hurt during the match and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how originally WWE was going to announce his return ahead of time by releasing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament brackets: “A few weeks ago when I was told, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have you in this thing and we’re gonna announce it ahead of time. They’re going to show brackets’ or something, and I go, ‘Oh my God, that’s such a bad idea.’ I go, ‘Is there any way we’re not doing this?’ They go, ‘There might be something they’re gonna put out today. It’ll be on social media. Maybe retweet or something.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I hope this doesn’t happen’ and nothing happened.”

On people thinking he was hurt when whipped into the turnbuckle by Solo Sikoa: “And I even took a hard Bret Hart buckle in the corner that I had people in the back going, ‘Are you okay?’ And I go, ‘That’s the reason I do this.’”

On being told by a WWE higher-up that he should stop bumping so great on finishes: “A long time ago, someone in Talent Relations and behind the scenes — very high up — was like, ‘You have to stop bumping so great on finishes. Not throughout the match… Because that’s what you’ll be doing for the rest of your life is taking those finishes.’ ‘That’s a really good call,’ and I tried it once, and I hesitated… I was so embarrassed. It was like I fell on ice, and I said, okay, I can’t. I have to go all out. So if I’m gonna give something or have a moment, I’m gonna make it count and if someone’s gonna give me something, it’s gonna be in their highlight reel when they’re sending it around for who took the finish or who did this or if I hit mine, all those pieces. I have to, and luckily for me, that makes good TV and everyone will talk about you afterwards.”

