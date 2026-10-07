– Jeff Jarrett’s All-Star Super Slam is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 22 at Veterans Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee as part of the annual Hendersonville Pig Fest. The event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jarrett’s professional wrestling career, with Jarrett teaming with Road Dogg BG James and Jay Lethal against QT Marshall, Elijah Drago and Brady Booker. Also announced is a Concession Stand Brawl featuring Mance Warner vs. Derek Dillinger, while Colby Cowan, Alex Taylor, Tyler Shoop, Mike Bennett and Adrian Thomas will compete in a High School Showdown. Other matches include Mini Durango vs. Pico de Gallo in a Micro Madness Match, 1FW Ladies Champion Angela Risk defending against Ashley D’Amboise, and a Lucha Libre Showcase featuring El Torero, Magico and Quintero. The card will also feature the Pigfest 10-Man Gauntlet Battle Boar-Yal, along with additional matches and appearances.

– John Cena has landed another movie role. Deadline reports that Cena is set to star alongside David Harbour in a new comedy titled “The Family Disappears.” Based on an original script by Brendan O’Hare, the comedy will also feature thriller elements. The story follows an overworked father who returns home from a business trip to discover that his family has disappeared and a mysterious stranger has purchased and moved into their house. Production on “The Family Disappears” is scheduled to begin November 10 in Atlanta, GA.

– Joe Hendry surfaced via social media with a special video message thanking WWE fans for the success thus far of his new album, ‘Beyond Belief,’ which was released this week. The Times in the U.K. ran a promotional profile piece on Hendry.

Thank you pro wrestling fans 👏👏 https://t.co/LmC0XCJg3J — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 7, 2026

– Topps Digital will have an exclusive WWE Slam 2026 set in conjunction with this week’s New York Comic Con event. “EXCLUSIVE: WWE SLAM 26 is coming to NYCC with a special card set! Collect static cards in app and come visit our booth for exclusive motion cards and prizes,” they announced via social media. “Download SLAM 26 to start collecting and we can’t wait to meet you in person at the Topps Digital Arcade!”

– A new documentary celebrating pro wrestling referees has been released for streaming online. The name of the hour-long special is, ‘The Ref Didn’t See It! (2025 Documentary).’ The official description reads as follows:

What does it take to become a pro wrestling referee? Kayfabe News creator Colin Hunter donned the zebra stripes at 47 to find out. Directed by Sara Geidlinger (Bonn Park Media). The Ref Didn’t See It! is a hilarious and heartfelt documentary about the unsung heroes of professional wrestling: the referees who make the mayhem look real. Featuring Earl Hebner, Bill Alfonso, Al Snow, Tommy Dreamer, Santino Marella, Colt Cabana, Cody Deaner, Kevin ‘Pondo’ Canady and Greg Oliver. “An uplifting, engaging, and entertaining story.” — Sports Illustrated

“Shines a spotlight on the third person in the ring.” — CBC Written by Sara Geidlinger and Colin Hunter. In memory of Marshall Ward, Kevin Sullivan, and Eddie Osbourne.

– TNA Hall of Fame legend Gail Kim has launched an official podcast called ‘Getting Over.’ The first episode is now streaming and focuses on Gail Kim going inside ‘death match wrestling.’ The official description reads: After questioning death match wrestling online, Gail Kim goes to GCW to hear from the people behind it. She speaks with Brett Lauderdale, Joey Janela, Matt Tremont, Matt Cardona and fans about what draws them to this side of wrestling.”

– Tiffany Stratton visits Coco Darrow, owner of Stronghold Studios, and tours the warehouse, in addition to painting float flowers for Mardi Gras floats, in a new video released via WWE’s official YouTube channel.