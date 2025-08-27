WWE and Paris Saint-Germain have entered into a long-term working collaboration.

On Wednesday, a press release was issued to formally announce the new deal, which calls for WWE and one of the most iconic football clubs in the world to “explore opportunities across multiple areas including original content development, exclusive merchandise and retail collaborations, fan engagement initiatives, community-focused programs, and unique interactions between PSG players and WWE Superstars.”

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE AND PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

August 27, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most iconic and globally recognized football clubs in the world, today announced a groundbreaking long-term collaboration bringing together two global powerhouses in sports and entertainment.

The first-of-its kind strategic collaboration will explore opportunities across multiple areas including original content development, exclusive merchandise and retail collaborations, fan engagement initiatives, community-focused programs, and unique interactions between PSG players and WWE Superstars.

Both brands will look to expand their reach to new and diverse audiences as the relationship begins in conjunction with WWE’s first-ever Premium Live Event in the French capital, Clash in Paris, at La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31.

The announcement builds on previous collaborations, including the launch of an exclusive licensed WWE x PSG Legacy Title Belt in March 2025, featuring the club’s iconic colors and official markings. The WWE x PSG Legacy Title Belt is available globally through Euroshop, WWE Shop, Fanatics and the Official PSG Online Store.

Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE, said: “Paris Saint-Germain is a world-class organization with an incredibly passionate fanbase. Together we believe we can deliver unforgettable experiences and unique products to engage a global audience with both brands.”

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer, Paris Saint-Germain, added: “We are excited to collaborate with WWE at such a pivotal time for their business, as Paris welcomes the WWE Universe for its first major Premium Live Event in the city. We aim to collectively unite fans across continents in ways that are authentic and true to each brand.”

Further details on partnership activations will be shared in the coming months.