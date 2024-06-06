WWE issued the following press release announcing that it will be releasing its first officially licensed National Hockey League (NHL) Championship title that will commemorate the winner of this year’s Stanley Cup Finals. Previously, WWE had partnered with the NFL for a similar product. Full details can be found below.

Officially Licensed NHL Product Available For Purchase At NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com Following Stanley Cup Final

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the release of its first officially licensed National Hockey League (NHL) product, a WWE Stanley Cup champions legacy title belt commemorating the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers. This marks the first-ever licensing deal between the NHL and WWE.

At the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the commemorative product will be available for purchase at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, and WWEShop.com, as well as Fanatics.com.

Featuring custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of the winning team, the WWE legacy title belt prominently showcases the Stanley Cup, the oldest and one of the most coveted trophies to be awarded in sports.

Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8. Every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About WWE

WWE is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.