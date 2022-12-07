WWE has partnered with Exos to provide Next In Line athletes with the opportunity to train at one of Exos’ world-class training and development facilities across the United States.

Exos is a global leader in athlete training and human performance, and was founded by world-class coach Mark Verstegen more than 20 years ago. Exos pioneered the field of human performance, operating in 26 countries across 400 locations, supporting over 12,000 elite athletes, including 1,000-plus NFL draft picks (99 of which came in the 2022 draft class alone), 215-plus Olympians, military elite, and corporate employees from nearly 30 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

“An industry leader in sports performance, Exos will help enhance our NIL athletes’ experience as they transition from college athletics to WWE,” said WWE Head of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball.

While working with Exos professionals, WWE NIL athletes will be introduced to the Exos Athlete Experience Program and its many sports science and data partners. The athlete intake process will see athletes go through rigorous performance, body composition, nutrition, and physical therapy testing. The baseline developed for the athletes will enable customized and fully integrated plans to ensure a foundation for optimized training.

“Exos is thrilled to team up with the WWE in an effort to meet its next generation of athletes on their journey in order to ensure success – physically and mentally – and continuity of care,” said Exos CEO Sarah Robb O’Hagan.

WWE launched the Next In Line program last December and currently has 25 active athletes with NIL partnerships. Three athletes from the inaugural class have joined the company following their graduation from school and have started training full-time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The next class will be announced in early 2023.

WWE 🤝 Exos | We’re entering the ring with @WWE / @WWERecruit! Our partnership will provide the organization’s “Next In Line” athletes the opportunity to train at one of our Athlete Performance Institutes, where they’ll receive world-class training and development. pic.twitter.com/HKzePipKfm — Exos Sports (@EXOSsports) December 7, 2022

