WWE announced today that WrestleMania 38 will also air in theaters across the United States in addition to Peacock next month.

The company has partnered with Fathom Events to make it happen and touted the news today by issuing the following press release:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Fathom Events today announced a new agreement that brings WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest event of the year, to movie theaters nationwide. The two-night event will air live on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“Fathom Events is the leader in the event cinema industry and they can deliver a unique and exciting experience to WWE fans who can’t make it to Dallas for WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President. “We are thrilled to partner with them as we bring our biggest event of the year to big screens nationwide.”

“Any fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s most pivotal event and Fathom Events is excited to bring these blockbuster match-ups to movie theaters nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “We’re also very proud to be working with WWE on this event and many more in the future.”

WrestleMania 38 will feature several high-stakes championship matchups including the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns – A Winner Take All Championship Unification Match. Learn more about the pop-culture extravaganza at wwe.com/wrestlemania.

Tickets to see WrestleMania 38 live in theaters can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations* is available on the Fathom Events website. WrestleMania will not be available in theaters in Texas.

*Subject to change

