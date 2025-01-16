As noted, WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Fame inductee “Mr. Baseball” Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90.

Shortly after the news went public on Thursday, WWE released a statement commenting on the passing of the MLB Hall of Fame legend.

WWE wrote the following via X:

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary baseball play-by-play announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Robert George “Bob” Uecker has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Uecker’s family, friends and fans.

Additionally, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote the following on his X account:

One of the most entertaining voices ever…and an even better person. Rest in peace to a @WWE Legend, Hall of Famer, and great friend.

