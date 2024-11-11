Braun Strowman is coming to GLCW.

“The Monster of All Monsters” was given permission for the appearance, where the proceeds will go to charity, by WWE and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

GLCW announced the following:

WWE and Triple H have signed off on Braun Strowman appearing as a special guest referee at Blizzard Brawl on Saturday Night, December 7th at the Waukesha County Expo.

He will be the referee for the Newest Rockers (Al Snow & Kal Herro) managed by Marty Jannetty vs. Damien Sandow & Santino Marella managed by Doug Basham

All of the proceeds from his Meet & Greet will benefit the Neosha Dam Fund and Honor Middle School in Neosha

Tickets are available at BlizzardBrawl.com.