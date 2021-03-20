This weekend WWE will present their Fastlane pay per view, which will be the first big event to stream on the Peackock and the last show on the road towards WrestleMania 37.

According to PW Insider, all WWE pay per views airing on Peacock will stream with zero commercial breaks inserted into the broadcasts, putting many wrestling fans minds at ease. However, a Peacock PR representative tells the publication that any WWE programming that airs on demand will feature advertisements.

As of this writing WWE is still slowly migrating over to the Peacock app, with a number of different watching options being made available to new users.