WWE continued to find significant success with Premium Live Events on Saturday as the Payback PLE was held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

During Payback, Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 14,584 people in attendance. To compare recent events in the same venue, the 2014 Royal Rumble had announced attendance of 15,715, while 15,555 fans were announced for Roadblock: End of The Line in December 2016, and Extreme Rules 2018 had announced attendance of 14,738 fans.

It was reported by @WrestleTix that WWE had 65 Payback tickets available at around 9:25am on Saturday, which comes to 12,570 tickets distributed on a setup of 12,635 seats. At one point during the day, the arena was down to 37 available seats, but Official Platinum tickets were released and there were more seats to be opened up on the hard-cam side. At around 4:50pm, and after new seats were added, the arena had 152 available Payback seats, or 12,733 tickets distributed on a setup of 12,885.

On a related note, it was revealed by Fightful Select that Payback 2023 was the highest-grossing WWE event in the history of the company running the Steel City, according to internal reports.

