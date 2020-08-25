WWE Payback Opponents Announced for Sasha Banks and Bayley

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.
It was announced on tonight’s RAW that Jax and Baszler will face Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for their tag team titles on Sunday. The match was made after Jax pulled Baszler out of the ring during tonight’s non-title match with Bayley, then stood with her to stare the champs down. They later had words and Baszler said she would help Jax win the titles if Jax left her alone and stayed off her back. Their backstage segment ended with Baszler slapping Jax and walking off.
WWE Payback will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:
No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)
THIS is what you call a .#WWERaw @NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/lbANX0Vz4u
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
Did @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler just … UNITE in the cause against @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RC4Z5fwbQW
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
So, @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler want the WWE #WomensTagTitles …
Great start. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ma2FnNkw21
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
IT'S OFFICIAL: @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE's defense of the WWE #WomensTagTitles will be against the team of @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler THIS SUNDAY at #WWEPayback streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/km5V5OgFyn
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 25, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive