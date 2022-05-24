Peacock and the WWE Network will be paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall this week.

A “Best Of WWE: Celebrating ‘The Bad Guy’ Scott Hall” special will be added to Peacock and the WWE Network this Friday, May 27.

Hall passed away on March 14 at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks. Hall underwent hip replacement surgery following a fall at his home earlier that month, but a blood clot was dislodged due to the surgery, and that resulted in the heart attacks on March 12.

On a related note, Peacock and the WWE Network also added 10 episodes of the classic WWE Superstars show today, Monday. The classic content dump includes episodes from June 17, 1995 through August 19, 1995. The episodes include the final build and fallout from King of the Ring 1995, along with build for SummerSlam 1995.

The following episodes were added:

* WWE Superstars: S1995E24 – 06/17/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E25 – 06/24/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E26 – 07/01/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E27 – 07/08/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E28 – 07/15/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E29 – 07/22/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E30 – 07/29/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E31 – 08/05/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E32 – 08/12/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E33 – 08/19/1995

