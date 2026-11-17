As noted, pro wrestling legend “Cowboy” Bill Watts has died at age 87, with the news first surfacing online on November 17 via Bill Apter.

In an update, the official WWE website has published an article paying homage to the former Mid-South Wrestling promoter who was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2009.

From WWE.com:

WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts has passed away.

Inside the squared circle, he was as tough as they came. Outside the ring, his no-nonsense approach to doing business made him one of the industry’s top promoters. With that, Watts built a lasting legacy in the wrestling business.

He developed his athletic pedigree as a two-sport standout at the University of Oklahoma, which led to a brief stint in professional football with the Houston Oilers of the American Football League. His other specialized sport, wrestling, put him on a path to greater success, especially after grappling legend “Wild” Red Berry recommended the promising Watts to Vincent J. McMahon.

During a memorable rivalry with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Sammartino, Watts was an incredible adversary and inflamed crowds across the country with his villainous persona.

Watts eventually took his wealth of wrestling wisdom to the front office. He grew Mid-South Wrestling into a major player during the territorial era, all while developing future WWE Hall of Famers “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Ted DiBiase, The Fabulous Freebirds, Ultimate Warrior, Sting and many more. Watts then went on to become a power broker in WCW as its Executive Vice President.

The “Cowboy’s” fingerprints remain visible on the history of wrestling. Watts helped standardize the idea of turning journeyman competitors into grappling mainstays, where fans could get to know their heroes on a more regular basis. He helped implement the idea of hosting televised wrestling on an episodic basis, rather than as rare special events.

All the while, Watts remained grounded by his Oklahoma roots and his humble upbringing, right through his 2009 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE extends its condolences to Watts’ family, friends and fans.