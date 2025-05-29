WWE has paid tribute to a special collaborator that worked with the company in the formative years in the 1980s.
This week, the company posted a statement to pay homage to Rick Derringer, who passed away.
Derringer is best known as the guy who created the infamous “Real American” theme song for WWE legend Hulk Hogan.
WWE.com released the following:
Rick Derringer passes awayWWE is saddened to learn that Rick Derringer has passed away.
An accomplished musician who landed a Top 40 hit in 1973 with “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Derringer lent his talents to WWE in the 1980s by creating Hulk Hogan’s iconic “Real American” entrance theme. Collaborating with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Derringer also worked on the theme for legendary tag team Demolition.
WWE extends its condolences to Derringer’s family, friends and fans.