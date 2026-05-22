WWE has paid tribute to a NASCAR legend.
As noted on Thursday, NASCAR legend and WWE former 24/7 Champion and Raw Guest Host Kyle Busch died at age 41.
WWE.com released the following in honor of the late NASCAR legend.
NASCAR legend and former WWE 24/7 Champion Kyle Busch passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that legendary NASCAR driver and avid WWE fan Kyle Busch has passed away.
The former two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion made several appearances in WWE, including guest hosting Monday Night Raw in 2009, and even driving a WWE-themed car to Victory Lane in 2010.
Busch would go on to make history when he pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship in 2019, becoming the only NASCAR driver to ever win the title.
WWE extends its condolences to Kyle’s family, friends, and fans.
WWE is saddened to learn that legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has passed away.
WWE extends its condolences to Kyle’s family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/bkFcVHMlEN pic.twitter.com/kZ9nvvZRcn
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2026