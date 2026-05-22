WWE has paid tribute to a NASCAR legend.

As noted on Thursday, NASCAR legend and WWE former 24/7 Champion and Raw Guest Host Kyle Busch died at age 41.

WWE.com released the following in honor of the late NASCAR legend.

NASCAR legend and former WWE 24/7 Champion Kyle Busch passes away WWE is saddened to learn that legendary NASCAR driver and avid WWE fan Kyle Busch has passed away. The former two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion made several appearances in WWE, including guest hosting Monday Night Raw in 2009, and even driving a WWE-themed car to Victory Lane in 2010. Busch would go on to make history when he pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship in 2019, becoming the only NASCAR driver to ever win the title. WWE extends its condolences to Kyle’s family, friends, and fans.