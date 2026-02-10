At the end of WWE Raw on Netflix on February 9, WWE paid tribute to Jim Shank with an “In Loving Memory Of” graphic (see photo above).

“Godspeed, Jim Shank,” WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce tweeted on Tuesday morning (see post below). “WWE has many unsung heroes: Incredible men and women that perhaps aren’t seen on screen, yet truly make everything we do shine. Jim is unquestionably one of those, and has been a respected member of our family for years.”

Pearce continued, “I thank you, Jimmy… for your talents, your time, and most importantly, your friendship. Connections through Houston won’t ever be the same. Rest well, my friend.”

As noted, Shank, a veteran member of WWE’s production team, passed away last week on February 6 following a courageous battle with colorectal cancer.

Shank had been with the company for 26 years and had recently celebrated his 60th birthday less than two weeks before his passing.

Shank began his career with WWE in 1999, joining the company during the height of the Attitude Era.

Over the years, he became a key part of the production department and most recently served as Technical Operations Manager, where he was responsible for operating WWE’s remote-controlled and robotic camera systems.

Last year, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover the cost of new cancer treatments for Shank.

The fundraiser received support from numerous WWE personalities, including Vince McMahon, who made the largest donation at $122,500.

Other top WWE Superstars also contributed, including Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho.

Our condolences from everyone here at WrestlingHeadlines.com go out to Jim Shank’s family and friends.