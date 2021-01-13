– WWE has released a new tribute video for Martin Luther King Jr. WWE will air the tribute during Monday’s MLK Jr. Day edition of RAW, as they do every year. You can see the video below:

– WWE has announced several Superstars for next Wednesday’s new edition of The Bump on the WWE Network. Rey Mysterio will be the featured guest, while Chad Gable, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will also appear.

