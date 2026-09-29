WWE paid tribute to the late Benjamin Satterley, better known to wrestling fans as PAC and formerly Neville, at the start of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

The September 28 episode of Raw on Netflix from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin opened with a black-and-white memorial graphic honoring Satterley, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 40.

WWE used the name Satterley performed under during his time with the company, with the graphic reading, “WWE Remembers Benjamin Satterley ‘Neville’ 1986-2026.”

The tribute came one day after the wrestling world learned of Satterley’s sudden passing. AEW announced the news Sunday evening, less than 24 hours after PAC competed at AEW All Out in Chicago, where he challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was among those who paid tribute to Satterley earlier Monday. Levesque worked closely with him during the formative years of NXT and specifically reflected on Neville defeating Bo Dallas in a Ladder Match to capture the NXT Championship at NXT Arrival in February 2014.

“Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of WWE NXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that.”

Levesque went on to remember Satterley for the person he was outside the ring as well.

“He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

Satterley signed with WWE in 2012 and became one of the standout performers of NXT’s early years, capturing the NXT Championship as well as the NXT Tag Team Championship. After moving to WWE’s main roster in 2015, he went on to become a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion before departing the company in 2018.

He later returned to the PAC name and joined AEW, where he became a champion and remained a prominent member of the roster through his final match at All Out on Saturday night.