The tributes for Sabu continue to filter in.

As noted, pro wrestling legend Sabu died at age 60 on Sunday.

In an update, WWE kicked off their post-WWE Backlash: St. Louis episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night, May 12, 2025, with an “In Memory Of” graphic in honor of Sabu.

Additionally, the company uploaded a rare WWE dark match from Sabu in 1993 against Scott Taylor to their WWE Vault YouTube channel.