In celebration of Valentine’s Day WWE has released a series of photos of current superstars impersonating the legendary Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Talent includes is Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

No better way to celebrate #ValentinesDay than with a 💔 tribute to the Heartbreak Kid, @ShawnMichaels. pic.twitter.com/xHta0SwLkv — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2021

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks appeared at today’s Nascar Daytona 500 and waved the legendary green flag to officially being the annual race.

THE #DAYTONA500 IS HERE! @WWE Superstar @SashaBanksWWE waves the green flag, and the 63rd running of The Great American Race is underway on FOX! pic.twitter.com/yQqDmAO5sh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 14, 2021