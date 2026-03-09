WWE and WWE NXT programming could soon disappear from Peacock unless a new agreement is reached.

The current deal covering NXT premium live events on the streaming platform is reportedly set to expire in April 2026. As things stand, the NXT Stand & Deliver special event on April 4 is believed to be the final NXT premium live event scheduled to air on Peacock under the existing arrangement.

If the agreement is not renewed, all NXT-related content is expected to begin leaving the platform within the next eight days.

Should that happen, Peacock would be left with very limited WWE programming.

The only remaining live WWE events currently slated for the service would be the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event specials, which were announced in August 2025 as airing exclusively on Peacock as part of what was described at the time as a “multi-year partnership agreement.”

A handful of WWE video-on-demand titles would also remain available on the platform. Among them is the WWE Evil documentary series, along with a small selection of other archived content.

Where NXT’s premium live events and its domestic VOD library will land next in the United States has not been announced.

Internationally, however, most WWE content rights, including NXT programming, are currently held by Netflix as part of the company’s global media distribution deal.

