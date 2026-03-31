Congratulations are in order for pro wrestling veteran Steve Corino.

The former ECW World Champion surprised his significant other in Times Square in New York with a proposal and impromptu wedding held on-the-spot.

WWE NXT’s Ryan Katz shared video footage of the special moment, writing about officiating the impromptu wedding in NYC.

“One of the greatest joys in life is getting to experience love, and then share in the experience of love,” Katz wrote via Facebook (see below). “Last night, I officiated my third wedding, but this one was special because it was a surprise. What?! Yes, not only was the wedding a surprise, but it started with a surprise engagement.”

Katz continued, “Under the bright lights of Times Square, Steve Corino married his childhood sweetheart and found his lifelong queen. It was an honor to be a part of the experience, and I wish the happy couple the best in eternal love.”

Steve Corino currently works as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.