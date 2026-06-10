One of WWE’s longest-serving trainers is preparing for another medical procedure.

According to a report, WWE Performance Center coach Terry Taylor is scheduled to undergo knee surgery in the coming weeks. The operation will require a recovery period that will keep him from appearing at TMart Promotions’ The Gathering convention, which is scheduled for July in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taylor has been a key figure behind the scenes in WWE developmental for more than a decade. Since joining the company as a trainer in 2012, he has played a major role in helping develop and mentor talent at the Performance Center.

The upcoming knee surgery is the latest in a series of significant medical procedures Taylor has undergone over the years.

Back in 2004, Taylor underwent surgery to fuse three vertebrae in his neck. Two years later, in 2006, he required another cervical fusion procedure that joined his sixth and seventh vertebrae.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)