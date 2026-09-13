WWE fans can now buy three-event combo tickets for the company’s December return to Perth, Australia.

The general sale opened on September 10 at 10 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time. RAC Arena confirms that the packages are available through Ticketek, with single-event ticket sale details still to come.

Three WWE shows at RAC Arena

The Perth schedule begins with SmackDown on Friday, December 11. Wrestlepalooza: Perth follows on Saturday, December 12, before Raw closes the visit on Monday, December 14. All three shows take place at RAC Arena.

The venue currently lists Wrestlepalooza’s start time as to be confirmed and directs attendees to check closer to the event for its detailed schedule. The dates above are the local event dates in Perth.

More fan events planned across Perth

WWE’s agreement with Tourism Western Australia runs from 2026 through 2028 and provides for an annual Perth takeover featuring a premium live event.

The company also plans citywide merchandise stores, wrestler meet-and-greets and community activities during its visit.

RAC Arena identifies Ticketek as its authorized ticketing agency. Wrestlepalooza is listed as an all-ages event, and the venue advises ticket holders to download their mobile tickets before arrival.

Sources: WWE’s Perth announcement; RAC Arena event and ticket information.