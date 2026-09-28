WWE has set separate ticket sales for its three-show December run at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Individual tickets for SmackDown on December 11, Wrestlepalooza: Perth on December 12 and Raw on December 14 go on sale Wednesday, September 30, at 11 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time.

WWE’s September 28 announcement also sets a general presale for Tuesday, September 29, at 11 a.m. AWST. Fans can register for the presale through WWE’s Perth event page, while the individual tickets will be sold through Ticketek.

The new sale gives fans a way to attend one event without buying the three-show package that went on sale earlier this month. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on the combo-ticket sale for the December return.

Wrestlepalooza: Perth is the first premium live event under a three-year arrangement between WWE and the Western Australian government. The agreement calls for an annual Perth weekend built around a premium live event from 2026 through 2028.

WWE said premium Priority Pass packages for Wrestlepalooza: Perth remain available through On Location. The company also pointed fans to separate travel packages, though it has not announced match cards for the December shows.

Source: WWE’s September 28 individual-ticket announcement.