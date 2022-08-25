The WWE PG era is not ending any time soon.

As noted, it was reported back in July that WWE had plans for RAW to move to a TV-14 rating beginning with the July 18 episode, but then it was reported that while the date of the rating change wasn’t finalized, WWE officials were considering the change for a different but upcoming date. This was reportedly based off an internal USA Network memo that went out prematurely, but it was also said that there was miscommunication and conflicting internal messages at the USA Network in regards to the rating change.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that WWE has no current plans to change their TV ratings from TV-PG to TV-14. It was noted that there was some “smoke to the fire” a few weeks back, but that is no longer the case.

While plans could always change down the line, WWE’s weekly shows on FOX and the USA Network will keep a TV-14 rating for the foreseeable future.

It’s interesting to note that there is now confirmation that the change to TV-14 was being considered. One report from earlier this summer noted that the move to TV-14 appeared to be a USA Network decision, and not one made by WWE officials. It was expected that if RAW did move back to TV-14, we likely would not see the return of Attitude Era content with things like Bra & Panties matches or regular use of blood, but that there would be some things like more adult language and edgier storylines.

RAW first moved to a TV-14 rating in 1997 with the Attitude Era. WWE’s flagship show returned to TV-PG programming in July 2008, while SmackDown has had a TV-PG rating since it premiered in 1999.

