WWE is reportedly looking to grant a major request for Logan Paul, who is signed to a multi-match contract.

A new report from WrestlingNews notes that the current plan is for Paul to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April. There’s no word yet on how WWE plans on getting to Paul vs. Cena, but barring any injuries or other incidents, it’s expected that the match will go down on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood.

Paul revealed on his “Impaulsive” podcast in mid-November that he sent a text message to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about potentially wrestling John Cena at WrestleMania 39. You can click here for those comments from Paul, who believes he and Cena would “break the internet” if they locked up in the ring.

The Cena bout would mark the fourth match for Paul in WWE. He teamed with The Miz to debut at WrestleMania 38 with a win over The Mysterios, then defeated The Miz at SummerSlam this past July. Paul then faced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November.

Cena is set to return to the ring on tonight’s SmackDown in Tampa, teaming with Kevin Owens to face Reigns and Sami Zayn. It’s been reported that tonight’s show may lead to a WrestleMania 39 program for Cena, but nothing has been confirmed.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1, the same day Paul is turning 38.

