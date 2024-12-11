You can check out a list of the producers and writers for this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful Select:

There continues to be a ton of buzz internally about making the first episode of RAW on Netflix a massive show.

Ben Saccoccio wrote The New Day promo.

Alexandra Williams wrote the Seth Rollins promo.

Chad Barbash and Bryan Yand wrote the GUNTHER promo.

Adam Pearce produced the Otis vs. Pete Dunne match for WWE Main Event.

Kenny Dykstra produced the Unholy Union vs. Kayden & Katana match for WWE Main Event.

Shawn Daivari produced the Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser match for WWE Main Event.

Abyss produced the GUNTHER promo on RAW.

The Wyatt Sicks vs. Final Testament match was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode.

Petey Williams produced the Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan match.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile was produced by Shawn Daviari & Kenny Dykstra.

Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez match.

Jason Jordan also produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa dark match.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.