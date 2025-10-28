WWE is loading up the calendar for what’s shaping up to be a blockbuster Elimination Chamber weekend in Chicago next year.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the company is preparing multiple events in the Windy City surrounding the Elimination Chamber 2026 pay-per-view event, which is currently slated for late February.

As of now, the working plan calls for SmackDown to emanate from Chicago on Friday, February 27, serving as the go-home show for Elimination Chamber. The main event itself is expected to take place the following night, Saturday, February 28.

But that’s just part of WWE’s ambitious lineup for the weekend. Sources have indicated that WWE also intends to host special events featuring talent from both NXT and AAA, offering fans a loaded schedule of live action across multiple brands. While details on those crossover and developmental shows remain under wraps, discussions are said to be “very active” within the company.

At this point, the official venue and ticket on-sale dates have not been finalized, though multiple signs point toward an arena within the greater Chicago area. The city has long been a reliable stronghold for WWE, with recent events drawing massive attendance numbers. The most recent example came during the SmackDown taping in Rosemont, which packed in over 16,000 fans earlier this year.

The 2026 edition of Elimination Chamber will mark WWE’s first U.S.-based Premium Live Event of the year, following January’s Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.