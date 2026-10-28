WWE is reportedly planning to keep a significant portion of its roster busy domestically while other stars travel overseas for Crown Jewel 2026.

The company has a rare Thursday night live event scheduled for October 29 in Youngstown, Ohio, with additional non-televised events planned around its upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

Although Crown Jewel remains the company’s primary focus, WWE reportedly intends to maintain competitive lineups for its domestic live events rather than significantly scaling back those cards.

According to backstage details, the plan as of this week was to feature a solid collection of main roster talent on those shows, even with several prominent names expected to make the trip to Riyadh.

There are also reportedly plans for additional main roster appearances on upcoming episodes of WWE NXT.

The potential crossover appearances come as WWE prepares for a particularly busy stretch of programming, including the November 4 edition of NXT, which will air head-to-head against AEW Blood & Guts.

That episode is already scheduled to feature an appearance by John Cena, along with Cody Rhodes presenting the trophy to the winners of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

CENAA!! 🫡 @JohnCena will be LIVE at #WWENXT during NEXT WEDNESDAY’S show! https://t.co/likttW50n1 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)