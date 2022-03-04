WWE is set to bring back the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.
WWE often uses the Battle Royals to give WrestleMania spots to wrestlers who aren’t booked in their own programs on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and that will be the case again this year.
The current plan calls for the third WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal to take place during Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the eighth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will not take place on WrestleMania, but it is scheduled to happen this year.
It was noted that the Andre Battle Royal will take place during the go-home RAW on March 28 from Pittsburgh, or the go-home SmackDown on April 1 from Dallas. This is what happened with the 2021 Andre Battle Royal as it aired on the Friday night before WrestleMania 37.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night Two: Winner Takes All Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Pat McAfee vs. TBA
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon
Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. Alpha Academy (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. The Usos (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
