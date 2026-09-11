WWE will hold a double television taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of Crown Jewel.

The November 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to take place from the Barclays Center, with the company also set to tape that week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown at the venue.

The taped SmackDown episode will air on November 6.

The double taping is being held due to WWE’s upcoming trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on November 7.