– WWE is considering a potential match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 this April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Tonga Loa, currently recovering from a torn bicep, is expected to return around WrestleMania 41. However, it’s unclear if he will be part of a match at the event or simply back on TV by that time.

– WWE is planning significant changes to this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. The company was disappointed with last year’s event, particularly the number of fans who left after Paul Heyman’s opening speech. While specific changes haven’t been disclosed, it seems unlikely that they will begin the ceremony with the headliner this year.

