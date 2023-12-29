WWE is looking to make a big splash on its Day 1 edition of Raw this Monday.

According to Fightful Select, the company is “one the one yard line” in landing a top talent to appear on the show, one who is described as a “former WWE Champion.” The report states that WWE is confident that the deal can get done in time for the Day 1 special.

No specifics were given as to who the unnamed talent could be, but Fightful confirms that it is NOT someone who is on the current roster. It is specified in the report that WWE sources used the term “former WWE champion.”

