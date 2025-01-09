Some familiar faces to longtime pro wrestling fans will be in the house at Lucas Oil Stadium next month.

One source is reporting that WWE is in discussions to bring back former Royal Rumble winners for special cameo appearances at the company’s upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event in February.

While they are not expected to compete, names like WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan have been mentioned among a list of names of legends from past Royal Rumble matches planned to be brought in.

Duggan won the inaugural Royal Rumble match back in 1988, while Flair won what many consider to be arguably among the most entertaining and star-filled Royal Rumble matches of all-time back in 1992.

Featuring John Cena’s final appearance in a Royal Rumble match, this year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event is scheduled to emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1.

this year's WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event is scheduled to emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1.

