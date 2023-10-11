WWE has some big plans for this year’s Survivor Series premium live event.

According to Fightful Select, the annual show will feature the return of WarGames, which was introduced to the WWE main roster for the first time at last year’s Survivor Series in Boston. It is speculated/implied in the report that the Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) will be involved in the match but “details around that are far from confirmed.” No word on whether a women’s WarGames match will take place as well.

The 2023 edition of Survivor Series takes place on November 25th from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.