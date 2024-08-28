WWE is becoming more and more international these days.

With multiple international premium live events under their belt already in 2024, and another one coming up this weekend in Germany, with WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 on August 31, the company will be taking WWE Monday Night Raw abroad in the near future.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that WWE is planning an upcoming episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time Monday night program to Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, WWE Raw will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this coming November.

We will keep you posted.