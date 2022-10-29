WWE has reportedly worked out basic plans for their upcoming TV tapings during the Christmas season in the month of December.

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live every week, except for the December 23 episode. The December 23 episode will be taped on Friday, December 16 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, with the SmackDown episode that airs live that same night.

WWE NXT will air live on December 6 and December 13. A set of NXT TV tapings will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on Wednesday, December 14, and those tapings will air on December 20 and December 27. Live NXT episodes will resume on January 3.

There’s no word yet on what WWE will do for the December 26 Christmas edition of RAW. Right now the WWE Events website lists a non-televised live event on December 26 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and another non-televised live event that same night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The SmackDown brand is currently listed for the MSG event, while the RAW brand is listed for the Columbus event.

RAW does tape the Monday before, on December 19 from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, so it’s possible they take the December 26 RAW the week before, or they could air RAW with a different format that week on the USA Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.