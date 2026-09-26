WWE reportedly plans to continue running events opposite AEW pay-per-views, while the company could also have something significant planned for an upcoming head-to-head battle between NXT and Dynamite.

WWE Worlds Collide takes place today in the Chicago area opposite AEW All Out, with more than 13,000 tickets reportedly distributed for the event. WWE announced during Friday’s SmackDown that Worlds Collide will then air Wednesday night on YouTube, putting the broadcast opposite AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting that this will not be the last time WWE schedules an event opposite an AEW pay-per-view, although the company’s approach could change depending on how this week’s strategy plays out.

“Tonight’s WWE house show versus the PPV (although it will air Wednesday versus Dynamite) is not the last time this will happen,” Alvarez wrote, “although when, where and broadcast ideas may vary depending on how this week goes.”

Seven matches are advertised for Worlds Collide, including CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano against Dominik Mysterio, Omos and JD McDonagh. The show will also feature a Lucha Bros reunion, with Penta and Rey Fenix teaming against Berto and Daga of Los Perros del Mal.

Meanwhile, WWE could be loading up NXT for another upcoming head-to-head battle with AEW.

AEW Grand Slam Paris Dynamite is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, putting the special edition of Dynamite directly opposite NXT. According to Alvarez, WWE is expected to bring in some main roster star power for the occasion.

“It is also presumed NXT will have at least one big main roster name when it goes head-to-head with Tuesday Dynamite,” Alvarez wrote.

No main roster talent has been announced for that episode of NXT as of this writing.

On the AEW side, Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne has already been confirmed for Grand Slam Paris at Adidas Arena. The match will be a rematch from the September 16 edition of Dynamite, where Jericho defeated Wayne before Wayne attacked him afterward.

The latest developments point to the WWE-AEW counterprogramming battles continuing beyond this week’s Worlds Collide and All Out situation, although WWE’s specific strategy regarding events and broadcasts may vary going forward.