There are big plans for Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw.

The former Bloodline member officially joined the red-brand a few weeks ago and has been heavily featured ever since. According to Fightful Select, WWE is very happy with the reactions that Jey has been getting since jumping to Raw, and that there is a plan to push him heavily going forward. The report does note that the push will at least be for the next two months.

Jey’s last big matchup was against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, a bout that he lost due to his twin brother Jimmy Uso betraying him. There is no update on when the two Usos may collide, but both have been very vocal in the past about wanting a match together.

