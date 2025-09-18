– Bret Hart’s critically acclaimed autobiography is currently available on Amazon Kindle for just $2.99.

– WWE has dropped a new WrestlePalooza t-shirt, featuring the classic ECW-inspired logo, now available at WWE Shop and the official WrestlePalooza Store in Indianapolis.

– WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana will be appearing at the Behind the Diamond convention on Saturday, November 2nd, from 12–3 PM at Queensborough Community College. More information can be found at WrestlingUniverse.com.

– Natalya will be signing copies of her new book The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE on Tuesday, November 18th, at The Wrestling Collector (Route 23, Stockholm, NJ) from 6–8 PM. Tickets for the signing are available now at TheWrestlingCollector.com.

– WWE has uploaded a near three-hour compilation on their WWE Vault YouTube channel dubbed, “Story Of Randy Orton after Evolution.”

– Dakota Kai took to social media this week to show off her new look.

– Featured below is the official poster for the ‘Night Patrol’ movie starring WWE Superstar CM Punk. The movie hits theaters on January 16, 2026.